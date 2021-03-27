5 reasons why Rhea Ripley must win the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

The WWE RAW Women's Championship has had an up-and-down history of popularity in the last year. This year's championship match at WrestleMania 37 could be a make-or-break one not just for the title itself, but also for both competitors.

When Becky Lynch relinquished her title last May, it sent shockwaves through the pro-wrestling world. WWE would have to find a new superstar to be at the center of the Women’s Division.

For nearly two years, Becky Lynch dominated the Women’s Division on both SmackDown and RAW. Her crowning moment took place at WrestleMania 35 when she defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first ever women's main event at The Showcase of The Immortals.

No one came close to touching Lynch's popularity and mainstream appeal in years. And until her pregnancy announcement, it didn't seem WWE were in any hurry to take out the rocket strapped to The Man.

In May 2020, Asuka won the Woman's Money in the Bank, and Becky Lynch announced the wonderful news that she was expecting her first child, and that inside Asuka's briefcase was not a contract for the RAW Women's Championship, but the championship itself!

And here we are, two weeks away from WrestleMania. Asuka is still the RAW Women's Champion and is set to defend her title against a young and hungry Rhea Ripley. Who will win? We don't know. But the question of who "should" win is clear.

Let's discuss 5 reasons why Rhea Ripley MUST win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

1) WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka deserves a break

Asuka has had few blemishes on her record since being crowned Champion in May 2020, losing only about six singles matches via pinfall or count-out. Her biggest loss was to Sasha Banks in July, but was corrected a month later at WWE's SummerSlam.

Since then, she has fought everyone, even having a brief stint as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Charlotte Flair. Asuka has done it all, and deserves some time off after carrying much of the women's division on her shoulders.

In addition, her current character is at risk of getting stale and overplayed. The Empress of Tomorrow seems to be losing a bit of her magic and mystic. WWE is running out of ideas to keep her fresh.

A loss won't destroy Asuka; she has such a strong fan appeal that she doesn't need to win every match to stay relevant. She could easily slide into a future title match whenever WWE wants to.

Give the title to Ripley, and the possibilities are endless, as she is a brand new face on the red brand.

