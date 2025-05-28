5 Reasons why Ricky Saints lost his WWE NXT North American Championship

Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks, stunned the WWE Universe when he lost the NXT North American Championship to Ethan Page on the May 27, 2025, episode of NXT. Just months into his WWE run, Ricky has established himself as one of the top names in the industry.

With Ethan Page now the new champion, new storylines might come into play. However, fans have been wondering why the Stamford-based company featured the massive title change.

Here are five possible reasons why Saints dropped the gold and what could be next for both him and Ethan Page in WWE.

#5. Just to win it back in no time

WWE might have taken the title off Ricky Saints to add major twists to the storyline. The company has often featured a star lose a title, just to win it back soon after and make headlines all around the world.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Starks reclaim the title in a few weeks or at a premium live event. This short-term drop could be a classic wrestling move to add more stakes and keep the storyline hot without affecting Starks’ momentum on the developmental brand.

#4. WWE is considering more feuds for Saints before a massive title run

Ricky Saints may be destined for a bigger spotlight, and the company could be testing him with different feuds to fully establish his character and let the fans know about him. Losing the North American Title could have been done to move him into newer feuds and add momentum for his character.

The Stamford-based company might be planning big feuds for the star without the gold involved, to elevate his status on the roster as a competitor. This could be the reason Starks dropped the title this week.

#3. Ricky Saints might enter the TNA World Championship picture

The recent TNA–WWE crossover storyline might have a massive twist in the works. Joe Hendry shockingly lost the TNA World Title to Trick Williams at NXT Battleground, and the company could now add Saints to the high-profile feud.

It is clear that Trick and Hendry might not be done with each other after their match in Tampa, and the feud continues to evolve. The Stamford-based company might throw Saints into the mix as well and make headlines with the storyline, elevating the status of all three stars and the TNA World Championship.

#2. WWE might want to push Ethan Page as the North American Champion

Ethan Page has been one of the most consistently entertaining performers in NXT. With his recent rise, the company may believe the North American Title will look much better around his waist at the moment.

Page can elevate the midcard scene, defend the title against new babyfaces, and build credibility for the belt with interesting rivalries. Saints' loss allows Page to take the spotlight and prove himself as a workhorse champion.

#1. Ricky Saints set for a main roster feud on NXT?

WWE might be positioning Ricky Saints as a major attraction by putting him in high-profile feuds with main roster names like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Both men could confront him in future episodes, creating fresh and intriguing rivalries.

A possible feud with two of the best athletes in the entire company could elevate Saints as a total package and help him develop his skills even further, while making headlines around the world.

