5 Reasons why Roman Reigns and Apollo Crews seem to have formed a partnership on WWE SmackDown  

There was a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns and Apollo Crews on WWE SmackDown that seems to have gotten everyone talking right now.

Yes, while Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens is clearly the biggest story at this point in time, and Apollo Crews vs. Big E is yet another storyline that everyone's talking about, have key players in both units formed a sort of alliance? One wonders.

In this article, we shall speculate as to why WWE may want Apollo Crews to become an ally of Roman Reigns. Mind you, this is just speculation, so let's say that the outset that this is not based on inside knowledge of any kind.

Because we are in the same boat as you are, sound off on any thoughts you may have about Roman Reigns, Apollo Crews, SmackDown, or WWE in general in the comments section right below.

#5 Could Roman Reigns help Apollo Crews become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion?

Two segments advertised for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown are as follows. Roman Reigns addresses the Kevin Owens situation. But more importantly, Apollo Crews goes up against Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

I truly hope Apollo turns heel and wins the championship with a low blow or something. Which leaves Big E free for that Royal Rumble win pic.twitter.com/zoMD1KXBvV — Elix 🇵🇷🤟 (@Elixaliobet) January 16, 2021

Last week on WWE SmackDown, we noticed that Apollo Crews is not averse to bending a rule or two to get the win when he went up against Sami Zayn. Could Roman Reigns be the X-factor that helps him win the WWE Intercontinental Championship? Maybe he shows up during the course of the match and then, following the contest, invites Apollo Crews to join him as a member of his faction.

This is obviously the short term advantage of Roman Reigns and Apollo Crews being on the same page, as an on-screen unit. The long-term benefits are as follows...