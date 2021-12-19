5 Reasons why Roman Reigns no longer needs Paul Heyman 

Roman Reigns turned his back on Paul Heyman this week on SmackDown after more than a year of loyal service.

Not only was Heyman fired for trying to protect Roman Reigns from Brock Lesnar, but he was also physically attacked by The Tribal Chief. After delivering a Superman Punch, Reigns was prepared to deliver a Con-Chair-To to his special counsel before Brock Lesnar made the save.

It is clear that Roman Reigns has some insecurities and he wasn't able to get past the fact that Heyman had a history with Brock Lesnar.

It could be argued that Roman Reigns no longer needs Paul Heyman, and here are just a few reasons why.

#5. Roman Reigns has outgrown Paul Heyman

When Paul Heyman first began working as the special counsel for Roman Reigns, he was new to being a heel. The Tribal Chief was just a phrase and didn't have any kind of power behind it.

For almost two years, Heyman has been molding Roman Reigns into a better character and his promos have reached the point where they are some of the best in the company.

Sitting under the learning tree of Paul Heyman has allowed Reigns to become the biggest star in WWE but it's now time for him to stand on his own two feet. The Head Of The Table has to prove his worth alone at some point. He needs to show that he can overcome obstacles without the help of Heyman and The Usos, that could start with Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1.

The Usos could also lose their Championships in a few weeks' time, leading to the downfall of The Bloodline and leaving Reigns alone at the table.

At some point the caterpillar has to become a butterfly and this could now be the ultimate test for Reigns whilst Heyman can sit back and marvel at what he has created.

