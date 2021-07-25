5 reasons why Roman Reigns should lose the Universal Title before facing John Cena

The plan for SummerSlam seems to have been John Cena vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. After The Champ officially returned to WWE by confronting the Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank, it looked very much like that was the plan.

However, on this week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns turned down John Cena's challenge for a match at SummerSlam, and instead chose to accept the challenge of a recently returned Finn Balor.

This is an interesting move from WWE because it adds uncertainty towards the path to SummerSlam. One of the reasons for doing so could be to remove the Universal Title from Roman Reigns.

There are many reasons that WWE might want to do this, here are five reasons why Roman Reigns should lose the Universal Title before facing John Cena.

#5. John Cena would be able to win the match against Roman Reigns without breaking Ric Flair's record

One of the main problems with the feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns is that nobody actually thinks that John Cena is going to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

The Champ certainly is a big enough star and a good enough wrestler to do so, but there are a few problems with him winning the match. WWE's end goal seems to be Reigns vs The Rock and that simply loses a lot of its appeal if Reigns loses to Cena.

The other big issue is that if Cena were to win he would overtake Ric Flair's record for total number of world title reigns, which is something that WWE might not want to do.

But if you can get the Universal Title off of Roman Reigns in a way that doesn't hurt The Head of the Table then you can go ahead with the John Cena and Reigns match with fans being a bit more uncertain about who will come out on top.

Edited by Greg Bush