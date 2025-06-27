5 Reasons why Roman Reigns must introduce a heel "Hollywood Chief" gimmick in WWE

For nearly five years, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has dominated the business as "The Tribal Chief." This commanding and ruthless character has redefined what it means to be a top heel. The 40-year-old star's historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion cemented his legacy in the company before it was ended by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

As the OTC ventures further into mainstream entertainment, it's time for a major character shift for him. A "Hollywood Chief" gimmick isn't just a possibility—it's a strategic necessity that can revolutionize Roman Reigns' character and his future in the company.

Here are five compelling reasons why the erstwhile Big Dog should embrace a heel "Hollywood Chief" persona:

#5. To capitalize on his growing Hollywood portfolio

With his involvement in high-profile projects like the Street Fighter movie and the action-comedy The Pickup, Reigns' presence on the silver screen is set to expand hugely. Ignoring this aspect of his career would be a missed opportunity on the part of WWE.

A "Hollywood Chief" gimmick would seamlessly blend Roman Reigns' wrestling persona with his booming acting career. Upon his return, the former WWE Universal Champion could arrive in designer suits, with an edgy entourage, subtly dropping references from the film sets and viewing the wrestling ring as merely another stage for his celebrity status.

This character might allow fans to connect with the OG Bloodline leader on a new level, blurring the lines between fiction and reality in a way that creates buzz.

#4. Roman Reigns might embrace his part-time WWE schedule

The days of Roman Reigns being a full-time performer are largely behind him. The star's current schedule is lighter, with appearances on major editions of RAW or SmackDown and at marquee premium live events. Given that this shift has been necessary for his professional pursuits and personal health, it alters "The Tribal Chief" persona, which was built on unwavering on-screen presence and constant dominance.

The "Hollywood Chief" gimmick perfectly aligns with his current part-time stint in the global juggernaut. It provides a credible in-story reason for his reduced appearances. He won't be "The Tribal Chief," who neglects his duties; he will be the A-list actor gracing WWE with his presence whenever his busy schedule allows.

#3. He could only return to WWE for major non-title feuds

With his record-breaking world championship run firmly in the rearview mirror, Roman Reigns' future WWE narratives don't necessarily need to revolve around titles. The 40-year-old's star power alone is enough to elevate any feud. A "Hollywood Chief" gimmick opens the door for a fresh array of non-championship rivalries that are just as, if not more, compelling.

The Original Tribal Chief could engage in feuds where the stakes are reputation, respect, or even Hollywood bragging rights. Imagine a smug, self-absorbed Hollywood Roman Reigns looking down on the full-time roster, seeing them as mere extras in his grand production.

This could lead to intense personal rivalries with WWE stars, who'd be looking to prove themselves irrespective of championship gold. This also protects the Samoan star's persona from the immediate pressure of title chases, allowing for more nuanced and character-driven storylines.

#2. To inject freshness and longevity into Roman Reigns' character

Even the greatest characters run the risk of staleness. "The Tribal Chief" persona has helped Roman garner unparalleled success, but maintaining that level of intensity and dominance indefinitely is a creative challenge. A "Hollywood Chief" gimmick offers a much-needed refresh, allowing Roman Reigns to explore new facets of his personality and inject renewed excitement into his appearances.

This Hollywood persona would provide endless opportunities for character development, new catchphrases, different attire, and an entirely fresh set of motivations. It would allow the former WWE Universal Champion to be arrogant and dismissive in a different way—not as a tribal leader, but as an untouchable celebrity.

#1. Roman Reigns could set the stage to take over The Rock's position in the company

The parallels between Roman Reigns and his cousin, The Rock, are undeniable. Both possess a strong charisma, a supreme Samoan heritage, and a natural transition into Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson has largely moved on from full-time wrestling, leaving a void for the next global superstar to fill.

Imagine Roman Reigns declaring himself the new "Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment," not through catchphrases but through his actions and persona. The OTC could subtly acknowledge The Final Boss' path, perhaps even in a condescending way, suggesting he's doing it 'better' or with more 'legitimacy.'

This narrative would be incredibly compelling, setting up a potential future dream match and firmly cementing Reigns as the face of the company for years to come, both inside and outside the ring.

This will be a natural progression of the OTC's character that leverages his real-world achievements, adapts to his changing schedule, and positions him as the undisputed face of WWE. Fans are ready for this transformation, and the "Hollywood Chief" can very well become the most captivating villain in wrestling history. Will the Triple H-led creative team go down that route? Only time will tell!

