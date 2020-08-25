Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE Sunday night at SummerSlam. While the company was right about us never seeing it coming, it might have cost them more than it gained. In fact, the return of Roman Reigns, might have accidentally blown one of the best feuds of the year out of the water.

While we can't really tell right now whether that will turn out to be true or not - especially with WWE most likely wanting to resolve some plot holes in this storyline - one can only hope that they will flesh this out a bit and find a way to have it all makes sense in the end.

With that being said, and with Roman Reigns returning to claim his yard at SummerSlam, let's take a look at five reasons why it may just have been a mistake to bring him back right now.

#5. Roman Reigns returning leaves Strowman versus The Fiend unfinished

Why does it feel like the return of Roman Reigns leaves The Fiend versus Braun Strowman unfinished.

One of the biggest problems with the return of Roman Reigns is that it leaves a large part of the Braun Strowman/Fiend saga incomplete. Not only is that evident by the fact that WWE never gave a definite answer to how Alexa Bliss plays into all this, but also by how The Fiend was seemingly his old self again - scary and indestructible.

In all honesty, The Fiend seemed like the creature of old at SummerSlam, which is something a lot of fans probably wish was picked up on more. In fact, between him seemingly being impervious to any kind of pain and even going back to his hurt and heal telephone hand gestures, it looked like WWE were going back to the beginning with him.

In the end, WWE can still turn this into a win in a variety of a ways, but it is going to have to start with finishing their original storyline. That means The Fiend's superpowers needs to be reintroduced, WWE needs to answer the question of Alexa Bliss's involvement and they need to do something meaningful with Braun Strowman's heel turn.