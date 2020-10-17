5 Reasons why Roman Reigns unleashed a new finisher against Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown

A new season of WWE SmackDown is underway, starting this week, and it was marked by Roman Reigns taking on Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event. Both men took each other to the limit in this contest, where Roman Reigns was not afraid to twist and bend the rules to pick up the win.

What was notable is that Roman Reigns used a submission move and Braun Strowman passed out, as a result of the same. This is not something we've seen from Roman Reigns in the past, and it makes one wonder why this submission was added to his repertoire.

Roman pulled out a Guillotine Choke and he forced Braun Strowman to tap out! #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 17, 2020

Here are 5 theories for the same, and we welcome you to chime in with your thoughts as well, in the comments section below.

#5 Roman Reigns is a heel and he needed a new finisher

Loved the Way Roman backed himself for Superman Punch.💪🔥#RomanReigns#UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/gnsdsf1KIc — 💛 ऋषभ सिंह 💛 (@roman__0001) October 17, 2020

So, a disclaimer before we commence with this particular point. At no point is it being suggested that Roman Reigns is going to either drop the spear or the superman punch because it is very clear that he is not going to. But gone is the loading up of the Superman Punch or the Samoan war cry before the spear because those were babyface moves, and Roman Reigns does not want the audience rooting for him.

The new finisher is not something that the audience can naturally get behind, because there's no showboating before it is applied, even by heel standards. We know how Ric Flair showboats before the Figure Four or how Randy Orton loads up the RKO. Roman Reigns does not do any of that before applying his guillotine submission.

