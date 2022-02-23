5 reasons why Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar should NOT be a "Winner Takes All" match at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is the biggest event in the pro wrestling industry. Vince McMahon always saves his company's most blockbuster matches for April, and this year is no exception. WWE is planning an incredible fixture for WrestleMania 38.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title, "Winner Takes All" match. This isn't the first time the company has gone with this idea.

Fans might remember that Becky Lynch defeated RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a similar match at WrestleMania 35.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful 2 years ago today, Becky Lynch became double champion in the main event of #WrestleMania 35 2 years ago today, Becky Lynch became double champion in the main event of #WrestleMania 35 https://t.co/u3GvIDBXyw

However, things are different this time. With plenty of young talent on the roster, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns shouldn't keep both the world titles to themselves. In a perfect world, The Show of Shows would be used to elevate young stars. Unfortunately, that isn't the case this year.

Here are five reasons WWE should avoid a Winner Takes All match in the main event of WrestleMania.

#5. Bobby Lashley should be the WWE Champion at WrestleMania

The Beast Incarnate defied the odds at this year's Elimination Chamber and became the WWE Champion by defeating five other competitors inside the punishing structure.

However, he didn't pin Bobby Lashley at the event. It is worth noting that Lashley hasn't been pinned by Lesnar yet, and was even able to defeat him at Royal Rumble 2022.

Thankfully, The All-Mighty will receive a title shot at the Madison Square Garden event in March. If history repeats itself, Bobby Lashley will become the new WWE Champion.

But there is a chance that Lashley won't recover from his shoulder injury in time for his WWE Championship match. Fans can only hope that he recovers with time enough to defeat the Beast before 'Mania.

Lesnar getting dethroned just before WWE's biggest event will add spice to his rivalry against Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley can defend the title against a worthy opponent at the Show of Shows.

