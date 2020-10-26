5 reasons Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso deserves a part 3

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced off for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, and while Jey fought valiantly, he ultimately was forced to say the words 'I Quit' by Reigns. Of course, the only reason Uso uttered the words was due to seeing his brother being choked out in the middle of the ring, but it was still quite a series of events to watch.

With Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso burning the house down in the opening match of Hell in a Cell, here are five reasons why these two men deserve a part three to their story. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us whether you think they deserve another match.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso didn't have a decisive conclusion

Remember, there was no decisive conclusion to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Say what you want about the match that took place between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell, but it wasn't a decisive finish at all. The match multiple referees trying to stop the match, and Jey only said 'I Quit' due to his brother being choked out. One could, in fact, argue that Reigns couldn't force Jey to quit on his own.

Furthermore, the ending at Hell in a Cell seemed more like a way to prolong the feud between the family and look for a decisive outcome later on.

In the end, The Usos will almost certainly come up short in that battle, but just think about what this feud is doing for the WWE right now. Not only is it making The Usos one of the most sympathetic babyfaces on Friday Night SmackDown, but Roman Reigns is also slowly morphing into a villainous heel.