5 Reasons why Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020 exactly one week after The Fiend

At WWE Payback 2020, The Fiend and Braun Strowman went to war in the opening minutes of the closing match, as Roman Reigns seemingly still had not signed his contract to be a part of this match. Yes, the same contract that was presented by Adam Pearce to The Fiend (Bray Wyatt signed on behalf of his darker persona), Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns in the episode of SmackDown right before WWE Payback 2020.

So, why did Roman Reigns become the WWE Universal Champion at WWE Payback 2020 then, exactly a week after The Fiend won the Championship at SummerSlam? The answer is quite obvious if you think about it and in this article, the answer shall be illustrated with five points.

#5 Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020 pretty much established him as a heel

No, Roman Reigns will never turn heel, you screamed from the rooftops until your voice turned hoarse. Unlike John Cena, a man who he has often been compared to until recently, Roman Reigns waited for the ring to break at WWE Payback 2020, before he signed his contract up the ramp, stride into the ring and pick up a big win. Even the heels in the rest of the card did not play this dirty, and it firmly establishes that Roman Reigns turned heel at WWE Payback 2020.

Okay I wanted Roman to destroy The Fiend and be unmasked as the Retribution leader. WWE has done good by me tonight, I have one wish left to be fulfilled #WWEPayback — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) August 31, 2020

This was such a significant moment indeed that even RETRIBUTION did not come out to storm WWE Payback 2020. Roman Reigns has been an upholder of the truth and of justice, but now he twisted and bent the rules of the match, to become the Champion.