5 Reasons why Sami Zayn won the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW was a big show tonight. A few major matches have been announced for WrestleMania 40, including a Six-Team Ladder Match. There was also progress made in other stories, including the impending fight between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

The headline match fans were looking forward to, and the main event of the night was a Gauntlet Match. The bout featured six of the best RAW performers clashing for an opportunity to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn all fought for the opportunity to head to The Show Of Shows. In the end, it was The Underdog From The Underground who walked away victorious.

Many fans are shocked to see the former NXT Champion victorious on the red brand's latest show. Some believe other performs were a better choice to have won. Ultimately, though, there are several key reasons as to why Sami makes sense as the victor.

Below are five reasons why Sami Zayn won the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW.

#5. They will put on an incredible match

Gunther and Sami Zayn are completely different WWE Superstars. They come from different parts of the world, they look different cosmetically, their physical strengths are different, and their wrestling styles are completely unique to each other.

One thing the two WWE performers share, however, is the fact that they're both tremendous pro wrestlers. When it comes to the in-ring aspect of the industry, few are even in Sami Zayn's and Gunther's league.

The match on RAW certainly featured several competent performers, but Sami Zayn vs. Gunther will be a special match. The two will deliver something absolutely amazing, and that could be why Triple H and company officials had Sami win.

#4. CM Punk's injury likely shuffled WWE's plans

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE around four months ago at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The comeback was a surprise to everybody, but once he did arrive, it became clear that he was going to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

This, of course, would have meant Drew McIntyre wouldn't be battling The Visionary. Instead, it appeared as if he was set to battle Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 40. Punk was, unfortunately, injured, which changed things around dramatically.

With Drew moving up to the World Heavyweight Championship, Sami was left with nothing to do. The company had to make sure Zayn had a major role at the show, and with a bout vs. McIntyre no longer in play, a match with Gunther makes sense.

#3. Sami Zayn deserves a big WrestleMania match

Sami Zayn is a veteran of professional wrestling. He first broke into the industry 22 years ago, which was all the way back to 2002. The Underdog From The Underground then worked his way up in Canadian indies before breaking out internationally.

The Great Liberator later joined WWE through the NXT brand in 2013. In the 11 years since then, Sami has been consistently reliable. He delivers in the ring, he always kills it on the microphone, and Zayn does whatever is needed for the good of the company and the story he's in.

The talented star has earned a major role at WrestleMania. This is especially true when looking at the past few years. He had a show-stealing match with Johnny Knoxville in 2022 and main evented WrestleMania Saturday in 2023. It would be weird if he just didn't make the cut.

#2. Chad Gable's push could be slow and steady

Chad Gable on RAW

While any of the six performers in the match could have won, it could be argued that Chad Gable was the only other one who should have won. The Olympian has poured his heart out into this match, believing it was a chance to do right by himself and by his family.

Many fans believed the WWE star should have won, but in the end, it was Zayn that stood tall. Post-match, Sami showed Gable respect, but it is clear Chad was upset with his loss. He was respectful, however, showing honor and class even in defeat.

Sami winning, and more specifically, Chad losing, could be part of a bigger story. The Alpha Academy leader is on a tale of redemption where he is trying to find his footing and climb up the ranks in the company.

This loss, being such a big setback could be another step in what is ultimately his journey to singles championship gold.

#1. Sami Zayn's story demands the match

Sami Zayn has been telling a story for quite some time now. While fans who don't watch week to week may miss it, there is an ongoing weight on The Underdog From The Underground's shoulders, as he wants to prove he is championship material.

More specifically, Sami wants to be a world champion. Unfortunately, his chance to go for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and the World Heavyweight Title went up in smoke. The Intercontinental Championship, however, is still in play. For Sami, this match was a must-win.

After a losing streak, Zayn finally gained momentum, with a few big victories over Ivar and Shinsuke Nakamura. If he had lost, that rebuilt momentum would have vanished entirely. Instead, the story dictates a win on RAW was necessary.

Now he has found his path to WrestleMania, can he make history and defeat Gunther?

