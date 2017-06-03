5 reasons Samoa Joe is better than Brock Lesnar

Both are exceptional, but there are some things that simply appear to make Joe better. Here are five reasons why the Destroyer is better.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 19:38 IST

When they finally come to blows we will see why the destroyer is better than the beast incarnate

One is the Beast Incarnate and the other is The Destroyer. At some point, these two massive men will meet, and when they finally do come to blows, fans the world over will look forward to not only their confrontation but their matches against one another. Both have developed not only their in-ring skills but have a mixed martial arts background.

Lesnar has achieved NCAA Championships, UFC championships, and the WWE championships, but there was a huge gap of time in the wrestling ring because of his pursuit of a career in the octagon. In comparison, Joe has dedicated as much time developing and emerging as an intense in-ring competitor as anyone in the world. These two men are similar in age, but there are a few intangible qualities that make them different from one another.

No one can deny the drawing power of Lesnar, but some may question other things about him in comparison Destroyer. Both are exceptional, but there are some things that simply appear to make Joe better.

#5 His match versatility

It doesn’t matter who Joe is in the ring with he puts on solid match after solid match

One of the greatest skills that Samoa Joe has is his ability to compete in any type of match and tell a story better than many wrestlers today. Whether he is competing in a cage match against Finn Balor for the NXT championship or facing the likes of Sami Zayn in match after match to determine a decisive winner, Joe is phenomenal in the ring.

When we think of his past in TNA, Joe has demonstrated an incredible ability to compete in any match, regardless of the stipulation. Many fans will recall Joe competing in X-division matches, including an Ultimate X match. The risks were great for someone his size to take part.

However, he is capable of adapting to what the expectations of a match happen to be. We would be hard pressed to see Brock Lesnar adjust to the expectations that this type of match would demand. He may be bigger than Joe in size and strength, but if he was put in a match that wasn't a straight-ahead confrontation, it doesn't seem likely that he would be as successful.