5 reasons Seth Rollins needs to turn heel

Seth Rollins is The Architect and The Kingslayer but here's why he should also be THE heel.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 21:51 IST

The norm nowadays among pro wrestling fans is that whenever a Superstar has a bad patch, the first call of action is for them to turn heel or babyface. But in the case of Seth Rollins, it’s not just been a bad patch, it’s been a sustained patch of mediocrity. The highlight of his babyface run was a below par victory over Triple H at Wrestlemania 33.

WWE officials must accept the fact that this Seth Rollins babyface run is not yielding the results it was projected to. As a heel he was the centre of the show, then the WWE tried fixing something that wasn’t broken. Now we’re left with the question again: why is Seth Rollins not a heel today?

Here are five reasons why Seth Rollins needs to turn heel.

#5 His peak has been as a heel character

Every top babyface of an era needs a foe to make them stand out; Hogan had Piper, Austin had Angle/Rock, Cena had Edge thus leaving Roman to have Seth Rollins. There’s no doubt that Roman and Seth are the two top full-time talents on RAW today, but for effectiveness to be doubled, one must be a heel and the other can be a supposed face.

At the peak of his heel career, Seth Rollins was facing John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Big Show and involved in finishes with The Undertaker. He was wrestling the greats of the industry and coming out victorious, and it was those high-profile bouts that established him as a main eventer. Now he resembles a man struggling to find an identity or place on the card.

I can guarantee you that if Seth Rollins had never turned face, he would have won the Universal Championship by now. Instead, he’s missed the chance to capture it on three separate occasions.