5 Reasons social media and the internet are bad for pro wrestling, and 5 reasons they are good

Like it or not, social media and the internet culture at large have had an effect on the professional wrestling industry.

The Rusev Day phenomenon has its birthplace on social media like Twitter.

Once upon a time, the pro wrestling industry fought very, very hard to avoid fans taking a peek behind the curtain.

The business thrived on the concept of Kayfabe, which was the suspension of disbelief on the part of the fans that the matches were 'real.' The faces legit hated the heels, they were out to injure each other in their bouts, and there was nothing 'fake' about the sport.

In fact, many unsuspecting hecklers have found themselves missing teeth after calling wrestling fake in front of pro wrestlers like Meng. That was the past, however.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

These days, a number of factors have conspired to pull the curtain back and shine light into the inner workings of the pro wrestling business. It all began with the rise of the internet, and the trading of insider info between rebel bloggers and journalists, which eventually transformed into the ad-heavy pro wrestling 'insider' sites.

Then there was the documentary Beyond the Mat, which showed many backstage happenings at WWE events. The film blatantly broke kayfabe, though many believed the 'secret' of wrestling had ended when Vince McMahon tried to throw off the yoke of state athletic commissions by admitting the matches were staged performances.

What's for certain is that wrestling has never been the same. Today, social media and the internet continue to play a role in the evolution of sports entertainment. It begs the question, however; Is that influence a good thing for pro wrestling?

Here are five reasons Social Media and the Internet are bad for wrestling, and five they might be beneficial.

Good for wrestling: The fans can connect with their favourite stars

AJ Styles and a young fan.

Before the age of the internet, it wasn't always easy to get close to your favourite wrestler. Unless there was a meet and greet or some sort of promotional event before a big wrestling show you probably couldn't even speak to them.

But now, the world is more connected than ever. Fans can check in with their favourite stars and see how they work out, or what they eat for breakfast, or even enjoying recreational activities. This strengthens the bond between fans and wrestlers in ways that are profound and excellent for growing the business.