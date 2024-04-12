5 reasons why Solo Sikoa must remove Roman Reigns from The Bloodline

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. That could mean Solo Sikoa will now possibly look to eliminate his cousin from The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief's monumental 1,316-day title reign ended at The Grandest Stage of Them All in one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. While Roman Reigns had Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock to help him out, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker evened the odds for The American Nightmare. Fans now wonder what could be next in his story.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why The Enforcer must remove The Tribal Chief from The Bloodline.

#5. Multiple failures

Roman Reigns using the help of his cousins to win matches has always been how things work out. However, he has still failed to win a match on multiple occasions.

At Money in the Bank 2023, The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in an action-packed match. Something similar happened at WrestleMania XL as The Head of the Table lost the match to Cody Rhodes even with several stars' help.

This may lead to Solo Sikoa feeling that his cousin has weakened, and the family now needs a new head. This could be a very good reason to eliminate Reigns from The Bloodline.

#4. Solo Sikoa could realize he is more powerful

Roman Reigns ensures everyone's success and well-being in the family. However, what if now it was the other way round?

While Roman Reigns has appeared strong for years, he has always used external help, especially from Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer has continued to help his cousin believing he was responsible for making his family as successful as it is. However, there is a possibility that he soon realizes it is the opposite, and The Head of the Table is only successful because of The Bloodline.

If The Enforcer realizes that he might hold more power than the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he could gather courage and remove The Tribal Chief from The Bloodline.

#3. Next in line

The Bloodline family drama has been constant among the Samoan cousins, to say the least. When The Usos first tried to go against Roman Reigns, the latter lured them into his umbrella by saying the family does not have anyone but him to ensure their well-being. He reminded he was the last hope for the family. However, that might not be the case anymore.

A few months ago, Reigns acknowledged Solo Sikoa as the Tribal Heir. That means when Roman is gone, Solo will assume power as the head of the family. This ensures he does not bear any consequences of betraying The Tribal Chief. In the greed of the family's leadership, he could do what his cousins did not expect out of him.

#2. Family manipulation

Solo Sikoa has certainly proven to be a physically strong asset for The Bloodline, but is he mentally strong too?

Last year when The Usos left The Bloodline, they publicly mentioned how they did not want The Tribal Chief title for themselves but believed Solo Sikoa certainly deserved to be the head of the family. This moment might have stuck in The Enforcer's mind longer than most think. Additionally, the Stamford-based company has reportedly signed real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu recently, who will likely join his cousins on WWE SmackDown.

If that is the case, he may be the last catalyst to make The Enforcer believe he was a better leader than Roman Reigns. This could lead to the eviction of The Tribal Chief from The Bloodline.

#1. The Rock has devalued Roman Reigns in The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has been the sole leader of The Bloodline over the last few years. However, the dynamic somewhat changed when The Rock made his WWE return.

The Great One started calling himself The Final Boss, signifying he was the greatest threat rather than The Head of the Table. On the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania XL, The Rock conveniently called the shots and stated Solo Sikoa would battle Seth Rollins in the main event. He did something similar when he added the "Bloodline Rules" stipulation to the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

This may have created a weak image of The Tribal Chief. That could lure Solo into thinking that the family needs change, leading to a massive betrayal of Roman Reigns.

