5 reasons why SummerSlam should take place in the UK in 2022

SummerSlam is WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the summer. The event is considered one of WWE's big-four events of the year alongside Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Speculation has been rife recently that SummerSlam could be on its way across the pond to the United Kingdom. WWE recently returned to the UK for a mini-tour with house shows, and will be returning once again in November 2021.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why SummerSlam should take place in the United Kingdom in 2022.

#5 SummerSlam would be the first UK pay-per-view since 2003

It has been a long few years since a pay-per-view took place on UK soil. WWE regularly hosted pay-per-views across the pond annually, especially during the height of the Attitude Era.

The last pay-per-view the UK hosted was the Insurrextion event in June 2003. The event took place in Newcastle, England and featured the Monday Night RAW brand. The show was main-evented by Triple H and Kevin Nash in a Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Championship. The event was sadly remembered for the infamous 'Plane Ride from Hell' that took place following the event on a flight back to the United States.

Since then, WWE has headed to the UK twice a year to produce Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. This usually follows WrestleMania and in the Autumn, respectively. The shows are recorded on tape delay and shown to US audiences at regular times.

The WWE Universe in the UK has been clammoring for a return of a pay-per-view, with many calling for WrestleMania to be brought over. WWE executive Triple H has spoken of the prospect of WrestleMania coming to the UK in the past:

"I always hear about Wembley, I always hear it was such a massive success: It was not. From a business standpoint, it was not. That’s why we didn’t come back and that’s why we’re still trying to figure it out. But when the time is right, absolutely," Triple H said. (h/t Wrestling-World)

There's no doubt that if SummerSlam was to be announced as coming to the UK in 2022, it would almost instantly sell-out. Past UK pay-per-views such as Rebellion and Insurrextion always sold-out. There's no doubt that 18 years is a long time without a major event.

