5 reasons taping WrestleMania 36 is best for business

Believe it or not, this might actually be best for business.

It might not be the WrestleMania everyone was expecting, but this could end up being a good thig.

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Is WWE's plan for WrestleMania 36 best for business?

WWE announced earlier this month that they would be taping WrestleMania 36 over the next couple of days and while a lot of fans are confused by this, it actually might be the company's best possible. Move. In fact, it could even end up playing into WWE's favor, which would really help them moving forward.

Of course there is always a chance that this might fail and fans be upset with it, but they should really give the show a fair shot before making that assessment. Furthermore, with the lack of anything on television, especially in the sports world, The WWE Universe should probably be applauding the company for their efforts.

With that being said and WrestleMania 36 being taped over the next few days, here are five reasons why the move was best for business. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think of WWE's plan to tape the biggest event of the year.

#5 Gives a sense of normal

WWE needs to give their fans a sense of normalcy in these troubling times

It's no secret that the sports world is an absolute ghost town right now and while some are working to change that, it still doesn't feel the same. In fact, with NBA, NASCAR, MLB, College Basketball, NHL and many more leagues suspending operations for the time being, fans have nothing to watch at the moment.

Not only is that a huge loss for the sports world on a monetary basis, it is making it that much harder for diehard fans to escape from the reality of this epidemic. Not to mention the fact that it's taking a major toll on the mental health of countless people around the world and putting them in panic.

And that's why the world needs a company like WWE right now. They need a sense of normalcy and by having WrestleMania 36 at least happen, they are giving people that normalcy. That thing to look forward to that will help make their day a little better in this uncertain time period.

1 / 5 NEXT