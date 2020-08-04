5 reasons The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss was a mistake by WWE

The Fiend shocked fans last week by attacking Alexa Bliss in the closing moments of Friday Night SmackDown and it has led to a lot of speculation about what will happen next. Interestingly enough, it has also spurred a conversation about whether Alexa Bliss is Sister Abigail or not and what The Fiend will do next.

While all that might sound very exciting, especially since fans have waited years to finally see Sister Abigail in the flesh, the company might have actually made a mistake by doing this. In fact, they may have reached a point of no return with Braun Strowman, which is counterproductive to them fleshing his character out.

With Friday Night SmackDown and The Fiend's attack behind us, here are five reasons why The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss was a mistake. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think it was a good idea or not.

#5. Alexa Bliss Polarizes The Fiend

What if The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss just backfires on him?

The Fiend is one of the most popular characters in WWE today and while he is usually universally loved, this action might divide his supporters. Of course there will always be those that stick with the character no matter what, but what The Fiend did seems more like a villainous move than anything else.

While some might see this as a good thing, especially since it might lead to the reveal of Alexa Bliss being Sister Abigail, how is anyone supposed to root for a character that attacked a woman? Furthermore, how can WWE still portray him as their top Superstar after a move like this?

Now, there is nothing wrong with WWE wanting to do this with a villain character, but The Fiend doesn't seem to be a villain in the traditional sense. His character was more like an antihero than anything else, which is why him attacking one of WWE's most popular female Superstars just doesn't fit the narrative.