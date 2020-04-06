5 reasons 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in The Firefly Fun House match

The Fiend destroyed John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in bizarre fashion.

Did The Fiend end John Cena's career right before our very eyes?

Did The Fiend just end John Cena's historic career?

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt took on John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Funhouse match and the contest was nothing short of bizarre. It was almost like WWE knew what fans really thought of John Cena and used that to create a masterclass in storytelling. In fact, this is probably one of those matches that won't be forgotten in a very long time and for good reason.

If nothing else, WWE threw everything at this match and it paid off in the best way possible. Cena passed the torch and The Fiend got the big win at WrestleMania that he deserved which possibly establishes him as the company's next big thing.

With the bizarre series of events finally behind us, here are five reasons why The Fiend defeated John Cena in The Firefly Fun House match. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think is next.

#5 Passing of the torch

What a passing of the torch moment between John Cena and The Fiend

There are a lot of things you can say to describe what played out between John Cena and The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, but one of the most obvious has to be that it was a passing of the torch moment. It almost even seemed like Wyatt took John Cena's place in history during the match, which only added to the eeriness of it all.

That might sound like too big of a leap in logic, especially with everything John Cena accomplished throughout his career, but the way it was edited and presented really made it seem that way. It also made The Fiend, who finally defeated Cena after several bizarre mini-segments, look like WWE's next big thing in the process.

In the end, there is no bigger statement than beating John Cena on a stage like WrestleMania and that's precisely what The Fiend did. Of course, he did it in the most bizarre and unsettling way possible, which is sure to live on in WWE folklore.

