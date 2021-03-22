5 Reasons why 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned at WWE Fastlane

After a long wait, WWE Universe finally got to witness the return of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt tonight at WWE Fastlane 2021. Not just that, but he now has a new and even scarier look with a burnt and melted mask that can easily give nightmares to anyone.

The Fiend returned during the intergender match at WWE Fastlane 2021 between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton. Bliss continued playing mind games with Orton, distracting him from the major return of The Fiend, who caught him off-guard. The Fiend went on to deliver Sister Abigail to Randy Orton, who was scared and surprised to see him back. Bliss then went on to pin Orton and win the match.

Let's take a look at five reasons why The Fiend returned at WWE Fastlane 2021. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to his return and the new look.

#5 The Fiend's return was long overdue

It was at WWE TLC 2020 when the WWE Universe last saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. At the pay-per-view, Randy Orton burned him in the middle of the ring at the end of their Firefly Inferno match. Since then, he was absent from WWE TV for over three months.

While it was a great way to sell the intensity of damage that Orton did to him at WWE TLC 2020, The Fiend's return was long overdue. For weeks and weeks on Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss was playing mind games with Randy Orton and teasing the return of The Fiend.

While a section of the WWE Universe was loving the creativity of these supernatural segments, there were also many who thought that WWE was stretching the angle needlessly. Nonetheless, The Fiend finally returned tonight and one can be sure that he will be unleashing new horrors in the coming weeks.

