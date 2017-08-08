5 reasons the Great Khali is hated among wrestling fans

The Great Khali is a massive guy but not many wrestling fans are too big on him. Here's why.

by Mathaeus Abuwa 08 Aug 2017

The Great Khali made a return to the WWE at Battleground

At Battleground, the Great Khali made a shocking return to WWE programming as he helped Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship. Though the moment created plenty of shock value in the short term, the next day fans remembered exactly why they hadn’t missed the Great Khali at all.

Khali’s brief appearance, in fact, rekindled the dislike present for the Indian wrestler and the internet was set ablaze with jokes about him.

Dalip Singh Rana spent close to nine years in the WWE as a full-time talent before the company refused to renew his contract in 2014. The 7-footer went on to open a wrestling school called ‘Continental Wrestling Entertainment’ back in Punjab, which is still running today.

It’s good that the Great Khali has preoccupied himself outside of WWE because wrestling fans do not want to see him back in the squared circle.

Here are five reasons the Great Khali is hated among wrestling fans.

#5 Fans are bored of the foreign heel gimmick

The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal used to be a tag team

This has happened since the conception of professional wrestling: the American hero is pitted against the foreign wrestler who apparently hates the country he’s working in. What follows is a tedious ‘good’ vs. ‘bad’ rhetoric that gets the crowd going with ‘USA’ chants.

It’s this outdated way of thinking that’s directly contributed to the decline of TV ratings on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The Great Khali is just another in a long list of foreign wrestlers who have been used and abused in the WWE to project hate against a patriotic nation. Fans are bored of it and seeing as that’s all the Great Khali was only booked in that way, it’s hard to dissociate him from the horrible gimmick.