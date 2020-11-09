5 Reasons why The Miz should become the next WWE Champion

"The A-Lister" The Miz holds the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase, which allows him to cash-in on the champion of his choice at any time or any place without notice. He won the briefcase at Hell in a Cell where he defeated Otis after his best friend Tucker betrayed him. Miz won his first Money in the Bank contract in July 2010. He later became WWE Champion the same year by pinning Randy Orton.

The Awesome One has teased and attempted to cash-in on multiple occasions, but a vengeful and livid Drew McIntyre has thwarted him. The Fiend is also looming in the background, further hindering the Awesome One's chances of successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

However, The Miz will have to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract sooner rather than later. When that happens, the reality TV star should become the new WWE Champion. There are several reasons why The Awesome One should successfully cash-in his Money in the Bank contract, preferably on Randy Orton, to win the WWE Championship.

#5. The Miz is one of WWE's most consistent, talented, and dedicated performers

The Miz is an underappreciated veteran

The Awesome One isn't given enough credit for the amount of hard work and commitment he has put into his wrestling career. The Miz is one of the longest-tenured stars on the main roster as he has competed for more than 12 years. During this time period, he has proven to be a consistent and reliable performer, who always puts on a show for the WWE Universe.

He oozes charisma, and his promos are near-impeccable; he elevates the competition and raises the bar. In recent years, he has put on some incredible matches. His match with Seth Rollins at Backlash 2018 was a match of the year candidate and his matches with Dolph Ziggler in late 2016 are also high-regarded, specifically No Mercy.

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion is a talented in-ring performer and one of the best talkers of all time.