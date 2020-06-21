5 Reasons why The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE in the final chapter of The Last Ride

The Undertaker will surely go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time!

The Undertaker has seemingly announced his retirement from WWE on 'Undertaker: The Last Ride'.

The Undertaker!

The Undertaker will go down in history as the greatest WWE Superstars to have ever embraced the ring. He is so much more than just a WWE Superstar for us fans who have watched him perform throughout his career. Well, from the looks of it, The Undertaker has finally made up his mind to call it a day, as witnessed in the final chapter of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" on WWE Network.

The five-chapter documentary has been receiving huge praise from fans and critiques as we have got to take an in-depth look at behind-the-screen life of the man behind the legendary character of The Undertaker - Mark Callaway.

There were speculations about whether The Undertaker will finally announce his retirement on the last chapter of the docu-series, and he more or less did say that he no longer has any desire to get back in the ring. While he did mention the "never say never" saying, he was firm in his statement that he is finally ready to accept his retirement. If that's the case, this would be the "End of an era" in every true sense.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

Let's take a look at five reasons why The Undertaker seemingly announced his retirement from WWE on the final chapter of The Last Ride. Be sure to comment-down your favorite moment from his career.

#5 There's nothingleft for The Undertaker to conquer

With #TheLastRide's final chapter upon us...



What's the ONE WORD that comes to mind when you think of @undertaker? pic.twitter.com/Epc2LvhdbC — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker has left such a huge legacy on this business that he will be remembered for generations to come as one of the greatest ever. Making his WWE debut in 1990, The Undertaker last wrestled earlier this year at WrestleMania 36. Talk about the longevity!

Not many in WWE can compare their accomplishments to those of The Undertaker. He is a 7-time World Champion who has also had numerous reigns with the Tag Team Championships while also winning the 2007 Royal Rumble. Not to forget, his once undefeated WrestleMania streak of 21-0, something which I firmly believe will never happen again.

After decades of entertaining the fans, having numerous memorable feuds and matches, there's nothing more left for The Undertaker to accomplish in WWE. He himself stated the following on the final chapter of The Last Ride -

"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years." (h/t Fightful)

He truly is The Phenom, a once in a generation Superstar!

