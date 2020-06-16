5 Signs that The Undertaker may announce his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride

Could there be a massive announcement in store for us in the final episode of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" this Sunday?

The Undertaker last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match!

Vatsal Rathod

Is he the greatest WWE Superstar ever?

The WWE Network documentary series "Undertaker: The Last Ride" has been receiving huge praise from the WWE Universe, critiques, and fellow WWE Superstars as well. For the first time, fans have got an in-depth look at the man behind the iconic character of The Undertaker - Mark Calaway.

While many Superstars play their gimmicks, this man has taken it to another level where he has lived the gimmick throughout the last 30 years with WWE. In the world where kayfabe is almost dead, what The Undertaker did to protect his gimmick is something no one else could do. He legit made the fans feel as if everything they were watching on their TV screens was true.

It goes without saying that The Undertaker is one WWE Superstar who has stood the test of time. Being the longest-tenured active WWE Superstar in history, the Phenom has helped the company and Vince McMahon in so many ways that I can't even mention them all in this article. But is it time? Is a massive announcement from the Deadman during or after the final chapter of the series next week, in store for us?

If the Undertaker announced his retirement on the final episode of The Last Ride. I'd actually break down crying. For as long as I've known wrestling, this man has always been on the screen. The Undertaker is Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/Z3YLnws4lX — Wrestlelamia #BLM (@wrestlelamia) June 9, 2020

Let's take a look at five signs indicating that The Undertaker may announce his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride. Be sure to comment below and let me know your thoughts on the same, dear reader.

#5 The entire series revolves around The Undertaker contemplating his final match

The main theme of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" as suggested by the title of the series as well is The Undertaker contemplating the end of his legendary career. Throughout the series, we see him mentioning on several occasions that this or that match could have been his last.

It started off with the infamous clash between the Deadman and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, at the end of which The Undertaker symbolically left his coat, hat, and gloves in the ring, leaving thousands of fans teary-eyed. But he came back!

Then, we see him contemplate retirement after squashing John Cena at WrestleMania 34, after the Saudi Arabia tag-team match with Kane against D-Generation X, and again after the "train wreck" of a match with Goldberg in 2019. The biggest hint came in the penultimate chapter of the series in which The Undertaker told Vince McMahon after his Extreme Rules 2019 match - "I'm Done".

Could he finally come to terms with himself about hanging his boots once and for all in the final chapter?

Footage of The Undertaker telling Vince McMahon he’s done after his match at Extreme Rules last year pic.twitter.com/rrduUqDKj9 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 15, 2020

