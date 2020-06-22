5 Reasons why The Undertaker is the Greatest WWE Superstar of all time

The legacy that The Undertaker has left on this business is unparalleled!

The Undertaker has seemingly announced his retirement from WWE.

The Greatest of All Time?

Every good thing comes to an end, and as much as we as fans won't want to accept this, our favorite WWE Superstar The Undertaker has seemingly announced his retirement from WWE. We got an amazing look at the life of the man behind this iconic character, Mark Callaway, in the WWE Network docu-series "Undertaker: The Last Ride". On the final chapter of the series, The Undertaker mentioned the following -

"At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away."

"I'm good to walk away ... when we started this whole thing, I wasn't."#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/l5ovjfBkOK — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 22, 2020

WWE has witnessed hundreds of Superstars throughout its history, but there never will there be another one like The Undertaker. He is someone who more often than not makes it to most of the wrestling fan's "Mount Rushmore". If you ask me, who is the greatest WWE Superstar of all-time? My answer would be this man!

And to support my claim, I would like to list five reasons why The Undertaker might just be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Be sure to comment down and let me know whether you agree or disagree with my opinion.

#5 The Undertaker's influence on the entire WWE Locker Room

The Undertaker has been the locker room leader throughout his career and has helped multiple Superstars by putting them on the map. Every WWE Superstar on the roster has the utmost respect for The Undertaker and he is someone everyone looks up to.

There are many stories of The Undertaker leading the locker room, and one of the best examples could be him being the judge for the Wrestler's Court. The WWE roster trusted him to make the correct decision, whatever the dispute might be.

Throughout the WWE Network Documentary, several WWE Superstars praised The Undertaker including current stars like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and many others. His wife, Michelle McCool mentioned that The Undertaker often visits the Performance Center and helps the young Superstars of NXT understand the little things in this business that make a lot of difference.

He makes sure to let everyone know the right thing to do -

"Don’t embarrass yourself, don’t embarrass the company, don’t embarrass Vince."

The influence that The Undertaker has had on the entire WWE locker room is unparalleled, and no matter what, he will always remain the locker room leader.

