5 Reasons why The Undertaker retiring was a mistake

Did The Undertaker make a mistake by going into retirement?

The Undertaker revealed in The Last Ride docuseries that he has retired.

How can we even begin to say goodbye to The Undertaker?

The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE during his, "Last Ride," docuseries and while many are rushing to say thank you, Taker, one has to wonder why he would want to go out like this?

In fact, with so many possibilities still available, one has to wonder why The Undertaker and WWE wouldn't capitalize on it.

While it is understandable that his body isn't able to deliver with the same kind of intensity as he used to, the introduction of a cinematic universe could have helped protect him. It also would have helped hide his shortcomings and give him the ability to channel his true Undertaker persona.

With that being said and The Undertaker's retirement seemingly final this time around, here are five reasons that it was a mistake. As always let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what your favorite Undertaker match was.

#5 The manner of the announcement

WWE legend, Undertaker, announced his retirement during his Last ride documentary.

The Undertaker's docuseries was nothing short of amazing and pulled back the curtain on who Mark Callaway was. Furthermore, it showed fans a different side of one of WWE's biggest legends and answered a lot of questions.

WWE also used the docuseries to announce The Undertaker's retirement, which just didn't doesn't seem like the right way to go out. Sure, The Undertaker got to ride off into the sunset after burying AJ Styles, but no one had the pleasure of knowing it was his last match.

If nothing else, it would have been nice to know it was his last time beforehand. Beyond that, it would have helped make WrestleMania 36 even more special and would have given the fans a way to say goodbye.

At the end of the day, this was supposed to be a way to say goodbye to a true WWE legend and it just doesn't feel like it was done the right way.

