5 Reasons why The Undisputed Era should move up to the main roster immediately

The Undisputed Era made their mark on WWE way back in 2017 when the original trio of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish stormed onto NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and laid waste to some of NXT's top Superstars including then-NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre.

Over the course of the past three years, not only has The Undisputed Era won every single available championship in the men's division but the stable has shared the ring with some of the finest talents from across the board on NXT. The group also added the versatile all-rounder, Roderick Strong, to their ranks.

Having dominated the black and gold brand for three years in a row, fans have finally started to question if The Undisputed Era has achieved it all with NXT and if it is finally time for them to move up to the main roster. The question seems more relevant after Adam Cole failed to win the vacant NXT Championship against Finn Balor this week on Super Tuesday II.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, Adam Cole addressed the future of The Undisputed Era. The leader of the group claimed that he and his boys are want to help NXT continue to grow. Cole, who despite winning everything on the black and gold brand, added that there is a lot left for him to achieve in NXT.

However, WWE's main roster could surely use the services of The Undisputed Era. The addition of Cole, Strong, O'Reilly, and Fish would bring some depth to either RAW or SmackDown.

No excuses. No BS. Balor was the better man tonight...



See you soon Champ. #Round2 #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 9, 2020

With that being said, these are 5 reasons why this is the perfect time for The Undisputed Era to make the jump to the main roster.

#5. The Undisputed Era could be a long-term faction

With most of The New Day off of WWE programming at the moment, SmackDown could certainly use The Undisputed Era, who are likely to be a long-term faction on the main roster. Whereas, Seth Rollins' faction has suffered a number of casualties on RAW over the past few months, with the loss of AOP and even Austin Theory.

Putting The Undisputed Era on RAW could also work perfectly for the red brand, which only has one proper faction in the form of The Hurt Business. With Cedric Alexander joining their ranks, the group led by MVP could also engage in a four-on-four feud against Adam Cole and company on Monday nights.