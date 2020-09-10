Adam Cole wants to stay in NXT, but reveals how The Undisputed Era would do on the main roster

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era have been in WWE for three years now. They made their first splash at SummerSlam 2017 weekend immediately after Drew McIntyre won the NXT Championship from Bobby Roode.

In that time, Adam Cole won virtually every title there is to win in NXT and was the first North American Champion. He would proceed to become the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time at 403 days.

Among the most accomplished stars in NXT history, many WWE fans have been itching for Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era to join either RAW or SmackDown.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole stated that while he's aware many people want to see him make the jump from NXT, his interest lies in his involvement with the growth of NXT. He believes that there's a lot left for him to do on the yellow and gold brand:

“I know some people want to see that, but to be part of a brand that is constantly growing, evolving and getting bigger, to be involved in that rise, it’s such an amazing feeling,” Cole said. “I am involved in the growth of a brand I really believe in, and there is so much left for me to do with young talent in NXT.”

Adam Cole revealed, however, that he thinks The Undisputed Era would make a big impact on RAW or SmackDown.

“With all that said, of course I think that the Undisputed Era would make an incredible impact on Raw or SmackDown.”

Is it time for Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era to move on?

After three long years, many believe that it's high time that Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era conclude their NXT run. Adam Cole recently failed to capture the NXT Championship for the second time - losing to Finn Balor.

Adam Cole has always been ready for RAW or SmackDown - even in his 2017 debut. However, there was work to be done in NXT and he ranks among the greatest stars in the brand's history. As great as his run has been, it's perhaps best for his career progression to move on from NXT.

The timing of the move, however, is key to his early success.