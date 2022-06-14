5 Reasons why Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch needs to happen at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been trading shots for several months now. After several encounters, and both stars firing shots at each other online, fans have been clamoring for this dream match.

Stratus was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter, where she once again name-dropped Lynch. During the interview, she made a clear statement that she could defeat the former Women's Champion.

It's been three years since the former seven-time Women's Champion last stepped into the ring. This could all come full circle at SummerSlam.

The following list looks at just five reasons why this dream match needs to take place at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' later this year.

#5. Becky Lynch doesn't currently have a storyline

Becky Lynch is currently out of the women's title picture at the moment. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will be battling it out for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank next month.

This will likely then lead to a rematch between the two women and leave Lynch without a storyline heading into SummerSlam. This is the second biggest event of the year and Big Time Becks will need to be part of the show. We could easily see her re-enact Seth Rollins's WrestleMania storyline and Stratus could easily answer the call out to be at the event.

There aren't many other women at Lynch's level on RAW and after the recent build-up to a dream match, WWE has to follow through at some point.

#4. SummerSlam is three years since Trish Stratus last wrestled

Trish Stratus hasn't wrestled for WWE since SummerSlam 2019 when she was part of an era vs era match against Charlotte Flair. This was billed as the former Champion's final match and she was defeated by The Queen.

In the years that have followed, she has teased dream matches against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. With the current situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi, Lynch is the most likely option. SummerSlam would be the perfect location to bring back one of WWE's biggest legends.

#3. Trish Stratus appears to have a free schedule

Trish Stratus was recently seen as a judge on Canada's Got Talent, which finished filming earlier this year. In the past, the former champion has been forced out of WWE commitments because of her full schedule. Once she was prepared to return for a match against Asuka in 2016, then found out she was pregnant.

The Hall of Famer appears to have a free schedule at the moment. Given that she recently called Lynch out, suggests that she's ready and available. The company may decide to ask her to follow up on her threats.

#2. SummerSlam is one of the biggest events of the year

Lita wrestled Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia earlier this year and came up short. The former champion has since been firing shots at Trish about how she would do the same to her.

The Saudi Arabia trips have become huge occasions for WWE and SummerSlam is one of the biggest events of the year. Although Trish Stratus already had her supposed swan song, we've learned to 'never say never' in WWE. SummerSlam was supposed to be the show she bowed out at in 2019 so it seems like the rightful place for her this year.

#1. WWE Needs to strike while the iron is hot

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have had several encounters online and recently at a live event. Following on from her match against Lita in February, WWE needs to strike whilst the iron is hot otherwise the WWE Universe will lose interest.

Right now Becky Lynch is at her lowest, and she noted that she had hit rock bottom. Someone like Stratus could goad her into a match that could allow her to push herself back up the ladder. This back and forth has been going on for a while now. The company either needs to book the match or make it clear that it's not going to happen.

