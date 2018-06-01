5 reasons why Undertaker should quit wrestling for good, and 5 reasons why he shouldn't retire just yet

While opinion still stays split on the topic of Undertaker hanging up his boots, here's looking at why he should retire and why he shouldn't.

The Undertaker

Before the opening bell toll of his entrance theme, before the smoke machines and lightning strikes, The Undertaker stands stock-still behind the curtain. He enters a deep meditative state, leaving behind the man Mark Calaway and becoming, body and soul, The Undertaker.

Few wrestlers are as beloved, respected, and out and out idolized like The Deadman. From his long-ago days wrestling under a mask as Texas Red to his American Badass persona, The Undertaker has always been an expert at reinvention. When his power game grew stale, he worked hard at the training centers to pick up new moves and an MMA-inspired wrestling game.

Undertaker is more than just a man, or a wrestler; he is a spirit, a manifestation of self-improvement and the power of wrestling to cross generations.

But he's not as young as he used to be. The Undertaker might seem invincible, but the man who portrays him has suffered injuries, endured surgeries, and seems to be heading toward a well-deserved retirement as he works less and less dates for the WWE.

The question is; Should Undertaker continue to wrestle as a 'special attraction,' showing up for dream matches at major events like Wrestlemania, or should he just hang up his boots and hat for good?

Here are five reasons the Undertaker should quit wrestling for good, and five why he should hang on for a while longer.

#1 Should retire for good: Nothing left to prove

Undertaker with the World Heavyweight Championship

Sometimes, wrestlers hang on to their careers because they have something to prove to the world, or themselves. Men like Christopher Daniels and AJ Styles continue to work into their middle years because they feel they still have more to accomplish.

Undertaker has no reason to feel this way. He's held the world title on multiple occasions, innovated match types like Hell in a Cell, and was a pioneer of adding MMA moves to pro wrestling. At this point, he should have nothing left to prove to anyone.