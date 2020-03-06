5 reasons Vince McMahon being in charge of creative is still best for business

Should Vince McMahon still be in charge of creative?

Vince McMahon and his involvement creatively continues to be a highly debated topic among WWE fans, but no one seems to have a definitive answer of whether he should continue or not. In fact, fans are pretty much split on whether he should or not and sides have compelling arguments.

Some will say that Vince McMahon was great during his heyday, but has lost touch with what makes a Superstar in the current year. Others however claim that McMahon is still very much a genius in what he is able to do and should continue to book WWE until he is no longer able to do so.

With that being said and the jury still being out on whether McMahon should be involved with creative or not, here are five reasons why he should still be in charge. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think McMahon should still have the final say or not.

#5 Setting WWE up for the future

Vince McMahon is brilliantly positioning WWE for the future.

Complain if you want, but Vince McMahon is setting WWE up for the future. Not only is that evident by the multi year deal the company struck to broadcast Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, but also how they have succeeded in bringing pro wrestling to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for several visits.

Rumors are even running wild that WWE plans to do a deal with ESPN to air their pay-per-views, which will help them gain ground as a mainstream entity. Of course the draw back of that is the rumored cost for each pay-per-view if the company goes through with this model, but it will definitely pay massive dividends for them in the long run.

In the end, Vince McMahon sees the future of WWE and knows it doesn't lie with the network. He also knows that the only way to bring the company into the next age of its existence is get it on more sports networks and have them promote it in their weekly programming.

