5 reasons why 2018 is already one of the weaker years in WWE history

Your missing, un-defending Universal Champion

Though 2018 still has another half yet to run, it's already carved its name in stone as one of the weaker years in WWE history. Even if everything goes well, it would be impossible to erase the months of bad programming that came in the first half, particularly since WrestleMania.

While SmackDown has done well, the quality of the weekly content still hasn't translated into anything major. It feels like the show is just plodding along, even if it's usually doing so enjoyably. Meanwhile, Raw is a mess.

WWE does put out meaningless programming at times, but 2018 has stretched meaninglessness beyond its limits.

NXT has been brilliant. The main roster? Not so much.

#1 No good feuds

WWE's idea of good storytelling.

Halfway through 2018, there has yet to be a rivalry on the main roster that's worthy of being in the "feud of the year" conversations that will come in December. All of the best feuds of 2018 so far - Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler, Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream, etc. - have been in NXT.

At this time last year, Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, The Usos vs. The New Day and Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns were all unfolding. We had also already seen Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg. That's a great lineup.

2018 has served us Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, Carmella vs. Asuka, Braun Strowman pushing Kevin Owens around in a porta potty, and New Day feuding with people over pancakes.

The closest the main roster has come to a headline-worthy feud was AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, but too many low blows, dumb finishes, and only one truly notable match meant that it fell short.

We can only hope we'll get something better in the back half. The possible Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss feud looks promising.