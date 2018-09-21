5 Reasons why AJ Styles as WWE Champion needs to start main-eventing PPVs now

Sumit Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 21 Sep 2018, 05:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles has been a phenomenal WWE Champion

AJ Styles won the WWE Championship for the second time in his career in November last year. Since then, he has been dominating the WWE title picture and has been 'The Champ that runs the Camp' of SmackDown Live.

However, WWE hasn't let 'The Phenomenal One' main-event the Pay Per Views since the dual-branded PPVs started. Here are five reasons AJ Styles needs to main-event the scene:

#5. AJ's fighting skills

AJ Styles fighting skills are unparalleled

If you have been watching AJ Styles, you know how great he is in the ring. That's why he gets a thunderous crowd reaction whenever he steps foot inside the squared circle.

His matches are always great. He wrestles to his best whenever he steps in the ring and his immense talent and skills are a big reason for that. He has the skills that make him one of the world's best wrestler and the one that the fans love to see in the ring.

At the age of 41, the WWE Champion shows us what he still can do. He always shows us immense skills and that's why he deserves the main event.

1 / 5 NEXT