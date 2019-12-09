5 reasons why AJ Styles is challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship on RAW

Who will come out on top this time?

This week on RAW, the biggest announced match will take place for the United States Championship between AJ Styles and the new Champion, Rey Mysterio, which will mark Mysterio’s first title defense after he won the US Championship on the November 25th episode of RAW.

While fans can’t wait for the action to take place inside the ring, it is interesting to note that Styles is getting a rematch for the title he lost two weeks ago. While he did pin Ricochet in the six-man tag team match last week, is that reason enough for a title match to take place?

In this article, we will take a look at the 5 possible reasons why AJ Styles is taking on Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship this week on RAW.

#5 To hand Rey Mysterio a convincing victory

Mysterio needs to win clean to pose as a real threat to the division

Rey Mysterio tried his best to capture the WWE Championship at Survivor Series, but ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar proved too much for the little man.

Mysterio then got an opportunity to win take the United States Championship from AJ Styles, which he did in a not-so-convincing fashion. Even though a victory is a victory, it was an RKO assist from Randy Orton that may have helped Mysterio pin Styles for the title.

The first time Mysterio won the US Championship was in May at Money in the Bank 2019 when he pinned Samoa Joe for the title. However, he did not pin Joe cleanly, and that became a topic of discussion which later led Mysterio to relinquish the title back to Joe after an injury.

With that in mind, the company would be thinking of making Mysterio look like a true Champion this time around by allowing him another match against Styles.

Mysterio may be able to get a clean victory over Styles this time, which would allow him to silence the critics while being a successful Champion.

