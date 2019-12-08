Rey Mysterio to defend U.S. Title on RAW

Rick Ucchino 08 Dec 2019, 07:09 IST

Rey Mysterio will defend his newly won U.S. Championship on RAW

Two weeks to the day that Rey Mysterio won his second U.S. Championship, he will defend that title against the man he won it from. WWE has announced that after The O.C. defeated the team of Mysterio, Ricochet, and Humberto Carrillo this past Monday, AJ Styles will get his rematch this coming Monday on RAW.

This match has the potential to get out of hand as The O.C. have been mixing it with a number of WWE Superstars in recent weeks, one of those being The Viper Randy Orton. The Apex Predator played a big role in Mysterio winning the United States Title in the first place, and he clearly still has some unfinished business with The Phenomenal One.

Mysterio has been on quite a roll since he was talked out of retirement by his son Dominik. He came within an eyelash of beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series and then went on to defeat AJ Styles the next night on RAW to win the United States Championship.

Mysterio's first run with the U.S. Title lasted only 15 days. Will his second run come to an end just as quickly? We'll find out this Monday on RAW at 8\7c.