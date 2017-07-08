5 Reasons why AJ Styles is the perfect United States Champion

Before you protest, listen to these 5 compelling reasons.

08 Jul 2017

AJ Styles is the new face of America and we all love it!

In a move that sent shockwaves around the world, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, in a live event at the mecca of wrestling- Madison Square Garden. We were just as surprised as you are right now when we first heard the news, but in due course of time, we came to terms with the decision. This isn’t just a good move from WWE; it is a completely brilliant move that solves many problems. Here are 5 good reasons we can think of, for WWE putting the championship on AJ Styles again.

#5 Bringing back the US Open Challenge

Styles may be the best wrestler in the world, and the matches will certainly be phenomenal

When John Cena was United States Champion, he made the title synonymous with the US Open Challenge, in which he summoned a wrestler from backstage for a title opportunity, every single week. While AJ Styles may not be the superstar that Cena is, he certainly is a far better wrestler than John Cena. Imagine the kind of matches that we can see on a weekly basis if AJ Styles puts his title on the line consistently.

There is a wealth of talent backstage that doesn’t get television time on SmackDown Live. This includes Tye Dillinger, Jason Jordan, and Luke Harper to name just a few, from the incredibly talented roster. This will give each of them a chance to shine and make the belt far more prestigious than it has been.

This is not to undermine the wrestling talent of Kevin Owens, but his character is that of a coward who shirks away from a fight, every time. AJ Styles can make the US Championship the ‘worker’s title’ and give the audience a chance to see the underdogs in the backstage area, in action, consistently.