From the WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena will defeat Rusev to get to a bigger Summerslam opponent

Rusev is only a roadblock in the Free Agent's path to greater glory.

by Riju Dasgupta News 05 Jul 2017, 11:50 IST

What’s in store for The Face that Runs the Place at Summerslam this year?

What’s the story?

We learned this week on SmackDown Live that Free Agent John Cena will take on a man he’s faced in the past (at Wrestlemania 31), Rusev. However, Cageside Seats have shed new light on the situation.

In case you didn’t know...

After weeks of vignettes promoting his return from Hollywood, John Cena made a comeback to SmackDown Live this week and was confronted by the returning Bulgarian Brute Rusev, soon after. The two men exchanged harsh words and a match was made official for the next SmackDown Live exclusive pay-per-view, Battleground.

Cena will take on his nemesis in a Flag Match. However, we bring you the new spin on the situation, according to some prevailing rumours on the internet.

The heart of the matter

It is being speculated that John Cena and Rusev will be facing each other at the next pay-per-view event so that Cena can defeat Rusev comprehensively, giving him momentum to head into a bigger match at Summerslam.

Summerslam is a bigger pay-per-view than Battleground is, and one supposes that Cena will be in one of the marquee matches, according to these internet rumblings. As of right now, it is unclear who his opponent will be, and which brand he’ll represent.

What’s next?

Over the next few weeks, we’re certain that we’ll see glimpses of how the feud between these two superstars develops, heading into their big pay-per-view match. Considering that it is a flag match, we suppose there will be a patriotic angle to their program.

Author's take

Poor Rusev! If these rumours are indeed true, then it is very unfortunate for someone who is as immensely talented as him. He is merely 'fodder' to be fed to John Cena, in that case. We hate to use the word so loosely, but this will be yet another case of 'burial' then!