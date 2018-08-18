5 reasons why AJ Styles should retain his title at Summerslam 2018

Styles is the best, isn't he?

AJ Styles debuted in WWE two years ago, and quickly ascended to the top of the mountain in WWE. His meteoric rise was phenomenal(pun intended) to say the least, and has seen its highs and lows in WWE. AJ has spent over 50% of his time in WWE as a champion and the rest as a challenger.

Styles has had feuds against Superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Shinsuke Nakamura a.k.a the creme de crop of WWE. He has rarely underperformed or failed to meet the expectations and has become a strong contender for the top superstar of this generation.

AJ defeated Jinder Mahal in a much talked about match in Manchester,England, to win his second title last November. His current reign has featured feuds with the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and most recently, Samoa Joe. However, all these feuds have been underwhelming and couldn't reach the heights of his 2016 run.

AJ still has a lot to offer as the champion, and we look at five reasons which underline this fact.

#5 A stacked SmackDown Live roster

Don't you want to see them collide again?

WWE did SmackDown Live a huge favour in April by stacking the blue brand with some of the best talent on the roster along with the returning Daniel Bryan. AJ Styles, who previously did not have quality heels to defend his title against, received a plethora of such superstars. The likes of Sanity, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Samoa Joe, etc. made Smackdown Live a must watch show.

AJ Styles as the top Champion could face any of the above mentioned superstars, and it could make for a mouth-watering encounter. Randy Orton, who has taken to the dark side of late, and the Miz, arguably the best heel in WWE today, also feature in the heel side of Smackdown Live roster. AJ is 41 and doesn't have a lot of years left in his career. This is his best opportunity to check few boxes of his bucket list.

