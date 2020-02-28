5 reasons why AJ Styles should retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

The 'Phenomenal One' has a massive responsibility in this feud

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 had its fair share of shocking moments, one of which came quite early in the show. It was the Gauntlet Match that saw the return of The Undertaker who made a surprise entrance after replacing Rey Mysterio in the match.

AJ Styles pinned R-Truth and was one victory away from winning the Tuwaiq trophy. Mysterio was supposed to come in next but he didn’t show up. It was later revealed that he was brutalized by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallow backstage. Back to the ring, Styles was counting down towards his victory and was desperate for the bell ring. Well, it did, but just not the one that he wanted to hear.

The Undertaker attacked both Anderson and Gallows before he made way to the squared circle. Without even breaking a sweat, The Phenom delivered a chokeslam and pinned Styles to win the Tuwaiq trophy. And he didn’t even have to remove his coat or his hat!

This turn of events marked the beginning of a feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. This storyline is expected to witness its final battle at WrestleMania 36. While it certainly accounts for a dream match, it also sets up the best possible scenario for The Phenom to bid adieu to in-ring action. The ‘Phenomenal One’ could very well be the one whom The Undertaker will face for the final time.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why AJ Styles should retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

#5 AJ Styles is the right man for the job

No one else can be a safer opponent for The Undertaker

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world and the ‘Phenomenal One’ has proven that on more than one occasion. Naturally, he appears to be the best choice from a roster that features the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Both Lesnar and Reigns have defeated ‘Taker at WrestleMania and both faced massive backlash from the fans. The ‘Beast Incarnate’ broke The Deadman’s iconic streak in a match that changed the world of pro-wrestling forever. The ‘Big Dog’ defeated The Phenom and was booed for 15 minutes straight. There will be no point in having either of these two Superstars pull something similar again.

The Fiend doesn’t need a win over The Undertaker to get over with the crowd and Aleister Black, who could have been a good option for the job, hasn’t built that much credibility for himself ever since he arrived on the main roster.

AJ Styles, however, is someone who has established himself as one of the best performers to have graced the ring. He may be booed as a heel, but he is still admired by the WWE Universe.

It is not difficult for him to get the crowd behind him. If he ends up retiring The Undertaker, he will gain a lot of heat from the fans but will also accomplish a huge task – something that the WWE fans forgive, but only after a while. And it’s only the ‘Phenomenal One’ who can turn that much hostility into support over time.

