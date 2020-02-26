5 Superstars who can replace Samoa Joe on RAW after his suspension

S amoa Joe's suspension can see him being replaced by someone else on the roster

A few hours ago, WWE announced via their social media handle that Samoa Joe has been handed a 1-month suspension from the company for violating the wellness policy. This ban will keep Joe out of action for the next few weeks. His absence from the red brand will have a major impact on one of the best storylines that are unfolding currently in WWE.

The Samoan Submission Machine played a major role partnering Kevin Owens in the latter’s ongoing feud with Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and the Authors of Pain. Although KO has the Viking Raiders on his side, he still needs one more Superstar to even the odds against his rivals.

In this article, we will take a look at five babyfaces who could replace Joe in the above-mentioned feud.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre can build up more credibility as a babyface

Drew McIntyre kick-started the new decade with an impressive win in the Royal Rumble that also saw him eliminate Brock Lesnar from the match. This marked the beginning of their feud and the two Superstars are now set to lock horns for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36, unless Richochet defeats Lesnar in their title match at Super ShowDown on Thursday, although that is highly unlikely.

However, WWE’s biggest show of the year is more than a month away. If we know anything about Lesnar’s championship reign, he will start making his appearances closer to the show in order to build up his feud with The Scottish Psychopath. As a result, McIntyre will have very little on his hands until the Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Therefore, it would be great if WWE decides to have Kevin Owens find an ally in McIntyre in the absence of Samoa Joe. Feuding against the likes of Seth Rollins and co. will help establish the challenger as a bigger babyface and he will gain a fantastic momentum ahead of his WrestleMania clash. Moreover, it would make for a good storyline as he is expected to feud with the ‘Monday Night Messiah’ after winning the WWE Championship.

