5 Things that shouldn't happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 and 5 things that should

WWE Super ShowDown will be an interesting PPV

WWE are set to host their much-awaited Super ShowDown 2020 PPV at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week. The match card is stacked with several titles on the line including the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship.

The show will also feature a historic match between Bayley and Naomi which will see a female Superstar defend her title for the first time in Saudi Arabia. Last year, Lacey Evans and Natalya competed in the first-ever Women’s match in the country which paved the way for thisChampionship match booked for the night.

There will also be a Gauntlet match involving six WWE Superstars and the winner will get his hands on the Tuwaiq trophy. A lot is set to unfold at the upcoming event and in this article, we will take a look at things that should happen at Super ShowDown and things that shouldn’t.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Shouldn't happen: A squash match between Brock Lesnar and Ricochet

W WE's 'Resident Superhero' deserves a chance to prove himself!

Ricochet has been widely regarded as one of the most promising talents on the entire roster. He has carved a niche for himself with his high-flying abilities and is now gearing up for one of the biggest matches of his career so far. At WWE Super ShowDown, the company’s ‘Resident Superhero’ will lock horns with Brock Lesnar in a title match.

Ricochet’s low-blow to the ‘Beast Incarnate’ caused the latter to get eliminated from the Royal Rumble after Drew McIntyre took advantage of the situation and sent an injured Lesnar over the top rope with a fantastic Claymore Kick. It is safe to say that the WWE Champion will have revenge on his mind when he steps inside the squared circle.

We know that Lesnar's matches are often squashed and Ricochet might meet a similar fate at the hands of the ‘Beast Incarnate’. But that will detrimental to Ricochet’s push. He is someone who has proved time and again that he can efficiently use speed to his advantage. Hence, Ricochet must be allowed to battle the Beast using his high-flying maneuvers for some time before he is inevitably pinned.

