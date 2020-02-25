WWE Rumors - 7-time World Champion returning to RAW in March 2020

The Undertaker is yet to appear on RAW in 2020

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that The Undertaker will appear on the March 9, 2020 episode of WWE RAW in Washington, DC.

With six weeks to go until WrestleMania 36, it has been widely reported that the seven-time WWE World Champion will face AJ Styles in a first-time-ever match in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

Following this week’s RAW, which saw Styles set up a match against Aleister Black on next week’s episode, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said The Undertaker vs. Styles is “still on” for WrestleMania and ‘Taker is due to make an appearance at the Super ShowDown event on February 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Mike Johnson has now followed up that report by confirming that “The Deadman” is scheduled to be on RAW soon.

"PWInsider.com has also confirmed that The Undertaker is slated for the 3/9 Raw taping to start the build for his Wrestlemania 36 match."

The Undertaker’s WWE run in 2019

After missing WrestleMania for just the third time in 29 years in 2019, The Undertaker appeared on the episode of RAW after ‘Mania and hit Elias with a chokeslam and tombstone piledriver.

It looked as though the segment could lead to a match between the two men at Super ShowDown in June 2019, but WWE decided to book a never-before-seen encounter between The Undertaker and Goldberg instead.

Unfortunately, Goldberg legitimately knocked himself out in the early stages of the main event, meaning the rest of the match, which ‘Taker won, was full of mistakes.

“The Deadman” returned to the ring in July 2019 at Extreme Rules, where he teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, but he has not competed in a match since.

