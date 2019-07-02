5 reasons why AJ Styles turned heel on WWE RAW

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 4.88K // 02 Jul 2019, 09:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A shocking end to RAW

It finally happened! After over two full years, AJ Styles has turned heel again. It's crazy to think that after two years of being a top babyface (out of which one full year was as WWE Champion).

Obviously, the time was right for him when he did turn babyface after WrestleMania 33. While fans were skeptical at first (and he was cheered a lot despite being a heel), there is no doubt that his run as a heel was absolutely phenomenal.

However, that was peak SmackDown Live. Now, he's on RAW but the direction has undoubtedly seemed a lot more interesting of late. AJ Styles originally defeated Ricochet to win the title the third time, but the decision was reversed after Ricochet's legs were visibly under the ropes during the pin.

Ricochet ended up getting a quick win after that, but AJ Styles was ultimately in no mood for sportsmanship. Why did The Phenomenal One turn heel? Here's why!

#5 It was time for a change

A 2-year babyface run ends

As we mentioned, it has been two years since AJ Styles turned babyface. While it was obviously a great run because AJ Styles has always been a natural babyface, sometimes the writing is on the wall when it's time for a change.

AJ Styles is also a seasoned veteran so even if he is a better babyface, he can be utilized accordingly and more likely that not, he's bound to pull it off well.

WWE perhaps felt as though post-November last year, AJ Styles had cooled down a lot as a babyface. Even in his feud against Randy Orton at WrestleMania, it was clear that he wasn't as hot as he was when he held the WWE title.

He had a great match with Seth Rollins at MITB, but the time had come.

1 / 5 NEXT