×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss was both right and wrong to criticize the WWE Raw fans

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.40K   //    17 Jul 2019, 00:38 IST

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

This week's episode of WWE Raw featured an over 24-minute Fatal Four-Way Elimination match to name a new number one contender to Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam.

The bout featured Alexa Bliss vs Naomi vs Carmella vs Natalya, and ultimately Natalya won the bout and will go on to face The Man in Natalya's home country, Canada, next month at SummerSlam.

The Fatal Four-Way match was not without controversy, however, as the live crowd in Long Island began to turn on the match halfway through the bout, and filled the arena with various chants including CM Punk, Let's go Cena/Cena sucks, Goldberg, This is Awful and more.

Following the match, Alexa Bliss took to Twitter and commented on the fan reaction to the match, simply posting, "just disrespectful." She followed the tweet with another comment, proclaiming, "Yes we encourage reactions, cheering & booing & chants. We don’t encourage people to be rude."

Given the above comments from Bliss, let's take a look at 5 reasons why Bliss was both right and wrong to criticize the live crowd.

#5 She was right to point out the disrespect

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE fans have a funny way of deciding what is and is not appropriate to verbalize at a live event.

During the course of the women's match on WWE Raw this week, there were various chants which were ultimately used to hijack the show and steal focus from the bout, leading Alexa Bliss to confront the crowd for the disrespect they showed.

Personally, it makes more sense to keep quiet, or simply boo, if you are not enjoying a certain match. This is because it allows the talent in the ring to concentrate better so injuries do not take place, and it sends the message that fans are unhappy with the match.

The chants we heard on WWE Raw this week were certainly and brashly disrespectful to the women working hard in the ring. Besides, can we just give up the CM Punk chants already?

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are a team now 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alexa Bliss' injury is a work and 3 that it isn't
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss on Raw 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is being nice to Nikki Cross
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss at Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 4 Reasons why Alexa Bliss vs Bayley is now a handicap match 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Alexa Bliss didn't compete on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss gives illness-update ahead of Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could replace Alexa Bliss at Money In The Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Bayley vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross- SmackDown Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us