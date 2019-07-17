5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss was both right and wrong to criticize the WWE Raw fans

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

This week's episode of WWE Raw featured an over 24-minute Fatal Four-Way Elimination match to name a new number one contender to Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam.

The bout featured Alexa Bliss vs Naomi vs Carmella vs Natalya, and ultimately Natalya won the bout and will go on to face The Man in Natalya's home country, Canada, next month at SummerSlam.

The Fatal Four-Way match was not without controversy, however, as the live crowd in Long Island began to turn on the match halfway through the bout, and filled the arena with various chants including CM Punk, Let's go Cena/Cena sucks, Goldberg, This is Awful and more.

Following the match, Alexa Bliss took to Twitter and commented on the fan reaction to the match, simply posting, "just disrespectful." She followed the tweet with another comment, proclaiming, "Yes we encourage reactions, cheering & booing & chants. We don’t encourage people to be rude."

Given the above comments from Bliss, let's take a look at 5 reasons why Bliss was both right and wrong to criticize the live crowd.

#5 She was right to point out the disrespect

WWE fans have a funny way of deciding what is and is not appropriate to verbalize at a live event.

During the course of the women's match on WWE Raw this week, there were various chants which were ultimately used to hijack the show and steal focus from the bout, leading Alexa Bliss to confront the crowd for the disrespect they showed.

Personally, it makes more sense to keep quiet, or simply boo, if you are not enjoying a certain match. This is because it allows the talent in the ring to concentrate better so injuries do not take place, and it sends the message that fans are unhappy with the match.

The chants we heard on WWE Raw this week were certainly and brashly disrespectful to the women working hard in the ring. Besides, can we just give up the CM Punk chants already?

