5 Reasons why Asuka should win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka has been on a roll lately

One of the three women from RAW to participate in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Asuka has been doing all the right things of late. The Empress of Tomorrow might have dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships that she held with Kairi Sane on the RAW after WrestleMania but has managed to bounce back since.

Asuka qualified for Money in the Bank after convincingly beating Ruby Riott. She even managed to stand tall in a confrontation involving her fellow RAW competitors for the ladder match in Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax by doubling up with The Queen of Spades to down the latter.

Overall, Asuka has seen her stock improve considerably in the last few weeks and she's seemingly getting another push. Thus, it is imperative that WWE stays committed to the cause and gives her the opportunity she deserves. On that note, let us look at five reasons why Asuka should emerge with the Money in the Bank briefcase this Sunday.

#5 Asuka is the clear crowd favorite

Asuka endeared herself to the fans with her commentary gig

The Empress of Tomorrow has certainly had a busy few months in the WWE since the turn of the year but her popularity reached when she came out to do commentary on the 16th March episode of RAW.

Asuka would only be noisy and react loudly to the action inside the ring in her native tongue, but her antics coupled with her innumerable expressions made for must-watch TV. And ever since, we've seen Asuka in various non-wrestling segments where she's just expressing her heart out.

Whether it be cheering for her best friend Kairi Sane from backstage or berating Nia Jax for her infamous botch, Asuka has been winning hearts all over. And thus, while there may be other credible Superstars in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, no one is as over as The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka is one of the few Superstars who's managed to shine despite the lack of an audience and more importantly has been able to rally the support of the WWE Universe sitting at home. It makes all the sense to thereby give the fans what they want and that is for Asuka to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.