5 Reasons why Asuka won Money in the Bank 2020

A perfect plan for a perfect win!

The recently concluded Money in the Bank PPV ended on a high note with Otis and Asuka winning the Men’s and the Women’s Ladder Matches respectively. In the Women’s division, it was indeed pleasant to see the one half of The Kabuki Warriors standing atop the WWE Headquarters with the Money in the Bank briefcase in her hand.

As announced by WWE, the winner of the MITB match would target the Champions of his/her brand. Hence, we could see Asuka going after Becky Lynch and the fact that she has a firm grip over the coveted contract will make this hunt all the more interesting.

Looking back at the Money in the Bank ladder match, one can see that Asuka was booked strongly right from the start. She had a good plan in place and that helped her to think two steps ahead of her competitors.

She picked a deserved win at the PPV, but the best spot of that segment was still the one where she slapped the living daylights out of Baron Corbin. It’s the kind of thing that only Asuka can do, and she delivered.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why WWE chose Asuka to win Money in the Bank 2020. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Asuka poses a serious threat to Becky Lynch’s historic Championship reign

Asuka will be keen on seeking her revenge

Becky Lynch’s rise to the pinnacle of the sports entertainment accounted for one of the best storylines that we have seen in WWE. ‘The Man’ deserves full credit for nailing the role of a fearless Champion who has beaten every other competitor who shares the women’s locker room with her. This is where Asuka’s Money in the Bank contract comes into play.

With Charlotte Flair winning the NXT Championship and Bayley and Sasha Banks moving to SmackDown, Becky hardly has any competition left on the Red brand. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax can be counted as tough challengers for Lynch, but they are yet to earn similar credibility on the main roster.

Advertisement

If WWE have either of them take the title away from ‘The Man’, the latter’s position on the roster might get damaged. Asuka, on the other hand, is the one Superstar who can take the title away from Lynch without making her look weak.

In their previous clash, Becky came out on top, but she did admit that her opponent Asuka was one of the toughest contenders that she has faced inside the squared circle. Given the fact that Lynch’s title reign has now started to get monotonous, the creatives are desperately looking for compelling feuds to involve the RAW Women’s Champion in.

On tonight’s episode of RAW, Lynch will confront Asuka which would then lead to a storyline involving the two Superstars and the Money in the Bank contract.

If Asuka goes on to cash-in her MITB briefcase for Becky Lynch’s title, it would be a welcome surprise. More than anything, the WWE Universe wouldn’t mind seeing Becky Lynch lose her title to Asuka, who has proven that she can be an incredible Champion.

Besides, it would be the perfect way for Asuka to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship for the first time in her career while also laying the foundations for an epic title feud between her and ‘The Man’.