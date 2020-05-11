Vince McMahon/Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt

This year’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view undoubtedly had its fair share of exciting moments. The main event of the PPV saw Asuka and Otis win the Women’s and Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match respectively.

Additionally, we didn’t see any title change hands during the show. Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and The New Day retained their Championships against their respective opponents.

The recently-concluded Money in the Bank PPV also saw Jeff Hardy pick a win over Cesaro, and Bobby Lashley replace MVP in his match against R-Truth. Lashley picked up an easy win over the former 24/7 Champion who did well in putting The All Mighty over during that match.

But like every other PPV, tonight’s show saw some brilliant performances and a few underwhelming ones.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who flopped and Superstars who impressed in the unique edition of the PPV. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Flopped at Money in the Bank 2020: Tamina

Tamina could have done better

WWE Superstar Tamina returned to in-ring action earlier this year and has been booked strongly ever since WrestleMania. At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Tamina challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship but the latter managed to retain her gold with the help of her best friend, Sasha Banks.

Their match was well-paced, and Tamina did have a few good spots in her match at Money in the Bank. She has certainly improved inside the ring, but it was not enough to portray her as Championship material.

There were quite a few spots that depicted her strength, but they were followed by shaky moments where Tamina would end up losing control of the Championship match.

Tamina made the same mistake as every other challenger that has faced Bayley for the SmackDown Championship. Her performance at Money in the Bank was better than what you would expect from her, but still, it was not at par with the rest of the talents. Hence, it might not come as a shock if Tamina meets the same fate as the rest of the female Superstars on the Blue brand.

Understandably, the storyline demands Bayley to look stronger before she enters into the much-awaited feud with Sasha Banks. However, Tamina could have still delivered a better performance to respect the push that she has been receiving for the last few weeks – even if that’s been motivated by the lack of other fresh and dominant talents in the SmackDown Women’s roster.

She did show signs of improvement inside the ring, and hopefully, she will finally get a hold of things that work best for her in the coming months.