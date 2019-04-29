5 Reasons why Batista will probably be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 340 // 29 Apr 2019, 16:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Batista, after winning his first of many World Championships, beating Triple H at WrestleMania 21.

On SmackDown in 2002, the WWE Universe bore witness to a new monster.

Named Batista, this new Superstar destroyed everyone in his path, joining Evolution in 2003, before stepping out of the group's shadow two years later.

Capturing his first of many World titles at WrestleMania 21, the Animal would feud with some of wrestling's biggest stars, including Triple H, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

Returning in 2014, Batista would win his second Royal Rumble and recently returned to face off against his old mentor Triple H at this year's WrestleMania 35.

But with Batista's in-ring career now over, it seems that a Hall of Fame induction isn't far away.

Here are 5 reasons Batista will be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

5: He's predicted it

The Animal has said he didn't want to be inducted until he retired from in-ring competition.

Batista has practically done it all in wrestling, something that has left many fans wondering why he hasn't already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It turns out the reason for this is that The Animal thought he wasn't ready for the honor, as he hadn't wrapped up his career.

Advertisement

Speaking to UK newspaper the Daily Express Batista made it clear he didn't want to go in just yet.

"This is why I haven’t accepted a nomination into the WWE Hall of Fame because I just don’t feel like my career is over."

After his WrestleMania 35 loss to Triple H though, Batista has said he is officially retired from in-ring competition.

With his time as a wrestler now at an end, it makes sense for the former World Champion to take his rightful spot into the Hall of Fame.

1 / 5 NEXT