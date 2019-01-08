5 reasons why Bobby Lashley attacked Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW

*Warning: Contains spoilers from the 7th January episode of RAW*

Bobby Lashley interfered in the main event of RAW this week. If you're not aware, Seth Rollins was involved in a brawl with Bobby Lashley as soon as the cameras rolled for RAW. With Cena coming out, Drew McIntyre also got involved in the picture, and one thing led to another, setting up a six-man tag team match.

The teams were Seth Rollins, John Cena and Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre. Rollins hit the stomp on Ambrose, pinning him. After the match, he confronted Triple H backstage, and The Game announced that Rollins would get his Intercontinental title shot later on the same night, with the Falls Cout Anywhere stipulation added.

The match turned out to be an all-out war (much better than their TLC match for sure). Rollins hit the stomp and was about to win, until Lashley interfered and assaulted him, allowing Ambrose to win. Post-match, he sent Rollins through a table and stood tall.

Here's why The Almighty Bobby Lashley laid the Smackdown on Seth Rollins.

#5 Mini-feud till the Royal Rumble

A simple explanation would be that WWE is looking to have a mini-feud between Lashley and Rollins until the Royal Rumble. It makes sense if you think about it because there are still weeks left till the Rumble and creative wants to drag it out a bit.

With that said, Seth Rollins is the favourite too, and given that they want to feature him on TV as much as possible (with the Ambrose feud officially ending), it's likely that he and Lashley will have a series of matches.

It's going to be an interesting feud for sure, and one that may also involve other Royal Rumble competitors here and there.

